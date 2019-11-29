‘Dead or Alive 2’ slot game review

Since the release of Dead or Alive in 2009, the Netent slot has been the most discussed slot among players. Although it is a very simple game with only one feature, it is action packed, particularly when the wilds become sticky in the free spins, activating the great wild lines. The internet is practically filled with stories and screenshots of players who won 2000 times their bet and more. This slot has gained legendary status etching its name into the history of online gaming. There have been several clamors from players demanding a sequel of the original game from Netent. Netent has put in their best to produce a sequel that keeps all the thrills of the original, adding some modern twist to the slot, more features and a massive win possibility of over 100,000 times your bet.

The heist begins

The setting of the Dead or Alive 2 slot game showcases a classic desert town at sundown, with several wooden buildings and old time knickknacks placed on the game screen. The pay symbols remain unchanged and this has made it much easier for players of the first Dead or Alive to what wins to expect.

At the beginning of the game, you’ll notice the all-time classic playing card suites, a booze bottle, a cowpoke hat, weathered cowboy boots, a sheriff’s badge, a pistol and a holster. The wild symbols present you with the old gang who are always up to no good. The usual suspect in the wilds round up includes Belle Starr, Delia Rose, the Apache Kid, Billy the Kid and Jesse James. Each wild is coolly animated, giving each spin an extra kick. When three scatters (a pair of pistols) or more are hit, the bonus feature will be activated.

Knowing the symbols and paylines

Dead or Alive 2 is a five reel slot having three rows and nine fixed paylines. It has the same RTP as the original and accessing the handy Autoplay and Quick spin features are easy on this version too. The gameplay of this slot is smooth on both desktop and mobile.

Special features waiting for you

Old Saloon: Sticky wilds, including five free spins when at least one wild is landed on every reel.

High Noon Saloon: Out of all the free spins features, the High Noon Saloon has the highest volatility. This is because of the inclusion of sticky multiplier wilds, meaning that the win multipliers could reach up to 15 times when anything above one multiplier on the same reel is hit. You will also get five free spins when at least one wild is landed on every reel.

Train Heist: This is a newly added feature. It boasts a progressive win multiplier, and five extra spins up to 16 times maximum number of multipliers. The win potential of Dead or Alive 2 has been upped from about 12,000 to 100,000 times your bet line, making it a high volatility slot. The bonus feature selector can be triggered by hitting three scatters and more. You can pick one of the types and claim 12 one-time free spins, plus the usual five free spins when multiple reels turn up a wild and when you have enough high-win multipliers.