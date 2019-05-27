DC Universe Online game coming to Nintendo Switch

Daybreak Games announced that the free-to-play massively multiplayer online super hero game, DC UniverseOnline (DCUO) is coming this summer to Nintendo Switch.

Currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, DCUO will allow players to adventure through exhilarating stories, travel to iconic DC locations, and meet over 300 DC characters with handheld mode and TV mode options on Nintendo Switch.

“Bringing such a massive online game to Nintendo Switch has been a dream come true. “As soon as the Nintendo Switch released, the development team couldn’t help but wonder, what if…? Long story short, we are so excited for players to take their DC experience wherever they go,” said DC Universe Online creative director SJ Mueller.

DC Universe Online allows players to channel their inner hero or villain by creating a unique, customisable character with a variety of superpowers. Players will experience thrilling, fast-paced battles alongside and against DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Joker, and more. Fans explore immersive, story-driven adventures in Gotham City, Metropolis, Titans Island, Themyscira, Atlantis and many other famous DC locations.