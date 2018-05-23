DC Comics reveals brand new costumes for Catwoman and Supergirl

Comic giant, DC Comics has unveiled brand new costumes for the popular superheroines – Catwoman and Supergirl.

Written and drawn by Joëlle Jones, Catwoman’s solo comic book will debut this summer which will feature a new look for Selina Kyle and the new costume on the cover of Catwoman #2.

DC Comics has also offered the following commentary about it:

“Selina’s sticking with the black, but gone are the goggles in favor of a cowl, along with some much sleeker, more stylish gloves and boots. The new costume also seems to have some reinforcement in the middle and some openings under her shoulders, which add a bit of flair while also giving her arms slightly more mobility—something that would be particularly important in Selina’s line of work. It’s good to see her sporting a cowl again.”

Supergirl (Kara Danvers) also returns to DC comic universe with a brand new creative team and an all-new costume designed by Jorge Jimenez (Superboy, Super Sons), this August with Supergirl #21.

As reported by SYFY Wire, Eisner Award-winning writer Marc Andreyko (Wonder Woman ’77, Manhunter) and artist Kevin Maguire (Action Comics, Justice League International) will partner to helm the title to take Kara in a new direction.

The issue #21 will find Superman’s cousin on a cosmic quest to uncover more about Rogol Zaar, the mega-villain introduced by Brian Michael Bendis and Jim Lee in Bendis’ debut story in Action Comics #1000 who claims to be responsible for destroying Krypton, Superman’s homeworld. This new story of Supergirl will be directly connected to the storyline running through Bendis’ Man of Steel, a six-issue weekly miniseries launching on 30 May.

“It’s really exciting for me to get to write Kara. Some of my favorite Supergirl stories were obviously things like Crisis On Infinite Earths, the first comic to make me cry as a kid. There was also the great stories that Paul Levitz did with artists Keith Giffen and Steve Lightle back in Legion of Super-Heroes back in the 80s. To get to play with that characters is such a treat,” Andreyko mentioned. (SYFY Wire)

Supergirl #21 cover by Terry Dodson will see Kara clad in a new black, red, and blue costume with a hoodie that “is not a permanent new costume,” according to Andreyko. He further added, “She’s traveling in space, so there’s a lot of technical stuff she has to adapt to and be concerned about. Having a costume that can adapt to different environments and planets that might not have access to a yellow sun is important…Kara’s new costume is practical that happens to be fashionable,” he said of her new digs. “It’s not couture that you wear to the Met Ball only once, as you walk the red carpet; it’s functional fashion.”