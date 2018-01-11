DC brings back the Lego mania with the release of ‘Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash’ trailer

Since the release of the hilarious Lego Batman on 17 February 2017, the fans clamoured for another Lego flick to hit the silver screen. And now, the wait is almost over as DC released the trailer of its upcoming comic caper Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash.

The trailer teases plenty of elements with numerous superheroes, traditional DC locations and sidekicks all involved, though the story shares some resemblance to the comic Flashpoint. But that’s not all, the trailer also features two formidable villains, the Joker and the Reverse Flash.

The synopsis of the movie is: The Reverse-Flash manipulates the speed force to put the Flash into a time loop that forces him to relive the same day over and over again, with progressively disastrous results, including losing his powers and being fired by the Justice League. The Scarlet Speedster must find a way to restore time to its original path and finally apprehend his worst enemy, before all is lost for him…and the world!

The Lego world has been created to be as detailed as possible with the addition of the Justice Society of America (JSA).

A Warner Bros. Home Entertainment distribution, Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash is slated for a release on 13 February 2018 on digital HD and 13 March 2018 on Blu-ray combo pack and DVD.