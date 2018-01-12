‘Dark Souls: Remastered’ will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One; will also make its Nintendo Switch debut

One of the most loved and critically acclaimed games of the last decade is coming back, but with promises of better specs and gameplay adjustment.

Today From Software and Bandai Namco announced that the original Dark Souls will soon be joining the list of games on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on 25 May as Dark Souls: Remastered. The remastered title will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, Bandai Namco announced earlier today as a part of a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Here are the resolutions for the various platforms the game is releasing on:

Xbox One (1080p, 60 fps)

PlayStation 4 (1080p, 60 fps)

Xbox One X (Upscaled 4K, 60 fps)

PlayStation 4 Pro (Upscaled 4K, 60 fps)

PC (Native 4K, all textures 2K unconverted, 60 fps)

Nintendo Switch (TV mode: 1080p, 30 fps; Handheld mode: 720p 30 fps)

The remastered edition will also come with the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

Dark Souls was originally released in 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and was later ported to PC in 2012 as Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition. The game got its latest edition in 2016 in the name of Dark Souls 3 which was released over PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.