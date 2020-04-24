Danny DeVito alongwith his daughter Lucy DeVito to star in an upcoming animated comedy

FX Networks has given a green light to the new half-hour animated comedy, titled Little Demon, executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. The half-hour animated comedy will star Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), his daughter Lucy DeVito (Deadbeat) and Aubrey Plaza (Legion, Parks & Recreation).

Little Demon centers on a sinister modern family set up, wherein a reluctant mom (Plaza), whose baby daddy is the Devil (Danny DeVito), and her tweenage Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) try to live a normal life in Delaware, despite the constant interference of monstrous forces — including Satan, who wants custody of his daughter’s soul.

Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, who executive produce alongside Harmon, Plaza; Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy and Danny DeVito; and Monica Mitchell, Corey Compodonico and Alex Bulkley of animation studio ShadowMachine’s (BoJack Horseman, Final Space), Little Demon had been in the works since last summer.

FXX recently got back into original short-form animation space with the new late-night series Cake.