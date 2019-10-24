‘Dabangg 3’ trailer launches with decent amount of VFX

The much-awaited action film Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres on December 20 this year. But ahead of the film release, the trailer which launched recently reveals the sneak peek about the movie where Salman Khan’s action-packed entry in movie was spellbinding.

The film, which marks Salman’s return as Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey, will see Sonakshi Sinha Saiee Manjrekar and others. The upcoming franchise has two new characters, the antagonist will be played by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Salman will introduce his friend Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee M Manjrekar with the film. Saiee will be playing the role of Khushi.

The movie is packed with a whole lot of action, drama, romance and impressive dialogues. We get to see Chulbul throwing stylish kicks and punches throughout the trailer and it is all things entertaining.

The trailer has few VFX heavy sequences which include mostly environment creation and in a few places, it seems there’s different in colour gradation to portray different time which could be better understood once the movie is released. The action fight sequence is similar to what Chulbul is known for.