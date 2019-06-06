D-Dub software releases controversial adult videogame ‘BoneCraft’ on Steam platform

D-Dub Software is bringing adult gaming to the mainstream with the release of their adult sci-fi/fantasy RPG, BoneCraft, on Valve Corporation’s Steam platform. This opens the debate as to appropriate content in video games.

“Adult games create controversy because people assume video games are for kids. But the average gamer is 34 years old, and only 28 per cent are under 18. The gaming industry grossed over $43 billion last year, and it’s expanding in all directions. It’s only logical that one of those directions is adult,” said D-Dub Software marketing director Sam Stewart.

D-Dub’s two titles, BoneCraft and BoneTown, revolutionized adult gaming by offering full featured video games–including missions, upgradeable weapons, customizable teammates, and other dynamics you would expect from non-adult titles–while integrating sexual gameplay and other mature content. In the past, Steam has prohibited games that include adult content, as do most other platforms. Now, BoneCraft will fill a hole that gamers and fans have been clamoring for.

“So many gamers grew up with Star Wars, Star Trek, Warhammer, and WarCraft, and wondered what it would be like to ‘go all the way’ with the sexiest creatures in the galaxy. Now, in BoneCraft, you can,” says Stewart.

BoneCraft is a hack-and-slash parody RPG game that follows Captain Fort Worth and his crew of Space Wranglers. Captain Fort Worth is voiced by legendary voice actor Neil Kaplan, who has voiced such iconic characters as Tychus from StarCraft II and Optimus Prime in the Transformers series.

BoneCraft is available now on Steam, and will be on sale until 10 June . The game is not rated but is for players 18+.