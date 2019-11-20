Cyber Group Taps NCircle for ‘Gigantosaurus’ home entertainment

Cyber Group Studios has granted NCircle Entertainment the North American home entertainment rights for Gigantosaurus, its CGI-animated series airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

The CGI animated series airs on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. The show is set to land on DVD at Walmart and Target and other retailers beginning January 2020, with content to be made available via electronic sell-through starting next April.

NCircle Entertainment is the latest licensee to join the Gigantosaurus pack, which includes master toy licensee Jakks Pacific and publishing partner Templar Publishing, whose products are now available at retail for holiday 2019. Other series-inspired products heading to retail in 2020 include soft lines introductions from American Marketing Enterprises, Centric Socks LLC, Children’s Apparel Network, and Jay Franco. Cyber Group Studios and Outright Games will also release the first video game inspired by Gigantosaurus next spring. The new game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

“We’re very excited to be working with NCircle Entertainment to make Gigantosaurus content available on DVD and streaming platforms for fans across North America. NCircle is a leader in its field and an outstanding partner that will help us further develop our consumer products program into a powerhouse in the preschool space,” said Cyber Group Studios USA president and CEO Richard Goldsmith.

Gigantosaurus is based on Jonny Duddle’s bestselling book of the same name. The series will debut worldwide on Disney this year and launch on Netflix in 2020.