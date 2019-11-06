Cyber Group Studios appoints licensing agency Medialink Group in Southeast Asia for ‘Gigantosaurus’

French independent producer and distributor of animated content, Cyber Group Studios, has appointed Medialink Animation International, a subsidiary of HK listed company, Medialink Group, as licensing agency for preschool animation IP, Gigantosaurus.

This deal will strengthen the exposure of the IP and create new licensing opportunities in Southeast Asia in places like – Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. With this collaboration, Medialink aims to further grow the merchandise, tie-in promotions, and events business for the brand.

Cyber Group Studios International Licensing and Marketing exec Bruno Danzel D’Aumont added : “Gigantosaurus is a global brand with an ambitious merchandise licensing program. We are delighted to work with Medialink as licensing agent in South East Asia. Medialink has a talented team with a strong experience and great expertise in the licensing business and retail development. I am confident that they will contribute to the success of Gigantosaurus in all product categories.”

Gigantosaurus, multi award-winning adventure-comedy series is based on Jonny Duddle’s book published by Templar and sold at 500,000 units worldwide. The 52x 11’ CGI series features four fiercely-fun dinosaur friends – Rocky, Bill, Mazu and Tiny – who take pre-school kids on exciting, comedy-filled adventures as they dare to be themselves and explore the world beyond their nests. The laugh-out-loud pre-school animation currently airs on Disney around the globe and is set to hit UK screens on free-to-air channel, Tiny POP, next year. The show is also confirmed to broadcast on free-to-air channels in other territories, such as France Télévisions, Germany’s Super RTL plus Italy’s Rai Yoyo. Content is also available on Disney’s YouTube channel and will come to Netflix.

Medialink Group executive director Noletta Chiu said, “Gigantosaurus is the perfect preschool brand for licensing. Both boys and girls love it very much. We are excited to work together with Cyber Group Studios. As a licensing agent, Medialink has the expertise and experience in building strong pre-school brands in Southeast Asia. We have made successful launches and events for international pre-school brands that are well supported by consumers and retailers alike. With our strong network in the market, we have the leverage to further develop Gigantosaurus in toys, home products, apparel, characters’ meet and greet, and mall events. We look forward to bringing new and successful elements to Gigantosaurus.”