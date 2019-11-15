‘Critical Role’ animated series headed to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered exclusive streaming rights to two seasons of Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, which originated as a fan-supported project on Kickstarter and set a record the most-funded TV or film project ever.

The show will run for two 12-episode seasons and will be animated by Titmouse (Big Mouth, The Venture Bros.). The proposed project was only supposed to be for a 22-minute piece, but the campaign ended up raising $11.3 million — enough to fund a full 10-episode season. It became the most successful project in Kickstarter history. Amazon ordered 14 more episodes for a total of 24.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina stars the CR cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles. They will also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director.

The Legend of Vox Machina will start before the adventuring gang teams up and follow their adventures as they band together to save their kingdom.There is no set date on the series premiere yet.