Cosmos-Maya to co-produce animated movie ‘Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds’ with Apolo Films

Leading India and Singapore-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya is foraying into the world of animated feature films, partnering with Spanish independent Apolo Films to co-produce Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds, an adaptation of the classic tale of The Three Musketeers.

Cosmos-Maya will part finance and co-produce the full-length animated feature film based for which Universal is already on board taking SVOD rights for several key territories including the UK, France and Germany. TVE, Lusomundo and A Contracorriente in Spain are also partners on the film, which has financial support from ICO, Banco Santander, Sodena and Sonagar.

Apolo Films producer/director and director of the new feature film Toni Garcia said, “Dogtanian is very close to our hearts and no stone will be left unturned to recreate this magical IP. The partnership with Cosmos-Maya has been very favourable as they too are very enthusiastic about the venture. It is fascinating to see the levels of workmanship at the studio. There is a culture of sharing and learning, which positively impacts the quality of the output and delivery time. One for All and All for One.”

The script of the film is being written by the award-winning American screenwriter Doug Langdale (Kung Fu Panda, The Book of Life, The Weekenders, Scooby-Doo!, Top Cat, Guardians of Oz) and will be based on the original written by Apolo Films’ Claudio Biern Boyd. As co-producer, Cosmos-Maya will handle production of the film and exclusive distribution in Asia.

Commented Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta, “Dogtanian marks Cosmos-Maya’s resolute entry into the international feature film business. With 25 years of rich experience in animation production, and the backing of American Private Equity firm KKR, which has a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya, we are well poised for all round growth. A state of the art independent studio has been set up for high quality feature films, and we’re thrilled to have Dogtanian as our debut project in the Feature Film division.”

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic The Three Musketeers, Dogtanian and The Three Muskehounds is a heritage kids’ brand that was first released in 1981 as a 26-episode TV series. Dogtanian was at the peak of its popularity in the 1980s and four decades since the IP’s launch on TV, it is still aired in over 100 countries.

Apolo Films president Claudio Biern Boyd added, “Dogtanian will entertain children as it used to do their parents 40 years ago, following our philosophy: make kids happy. We are very proud of the co-production deal with Cosmos-Maya mixing creativity, high quality and worldwide known brands. We’re beginning a strong relationship.”