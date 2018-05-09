Cosmos-Maya launches ‘Inspector Chingum’, spinoff of ‘Motu Patlu’ series on Amazon Prime

Cosmos-Maya recently launched Inspector Chingum, the first spinoff series of the popular show Motu Patlu, on Amazon Prime Video. The show will also be available on Pay TV from Diwali.

The production house recognised the potential of Inspector Chingum quite early. The character has been very popular, featuring in more than 700 Motu Patlu episodes and is an integral part of the show. The company thus, has taken its popularity forward by creating the new series where he plays the eponymous lead.

Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta commented, “We are an IP focused company and the launch of Inspector Chingum is in line with our vision. Inspector Chingum boasts of a never seen before animation style. It uses high quality 3D animation in a 22 min format and each episode is being treated as a mini film. We believe in the marriage of linear and nonlinear platforms, thereby bringing the best of both worlds together.”

In addition to the classic ‘Bollywoodisque’ style of storytelling that the studio is known for, Inspector Chingum also features rap songs by popular Indian rap artist, Baba Sehgal. Every episode will have a special song which is going to be the highlight of the series.

Based in India and Singapore, Cosmos-Maya is one of the well-known production houses for children’s content in Asia with a 1000 plus half hour original content bank, one of them being Motu Patlu – the first Indian 3D animation series which airs on Nickelodeon. Given the popularity of the series and particularly the character, the studio is confident about its success as it promises to wow audiences with its action, comedy and entertainment.

Cosmos-Maya MD Ketan Mehta opined “The advent of the digital platforms has empowered storytellers in a way that they can use new formats for their narratives. We are fortunate to be in this era of the content business, where linear and nonlinear platforms coexist and have plans to make the most of it.”

Cosmos-Maya’s Selfie with Bajrangi, which launched on Amazon in the month of October, has now debuted on Disney Hungama as a summer holiday attraction. The ratings have been encouraging with the show in its second window run on the channel.