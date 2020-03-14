Coronavirus Outbreak: ConnecTechAsia 2020 postponed from June to September

In light of global concerns due to the on-going Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Informa Markets, organiser of ConnecTechAsia, is postponing the 2020 edition from 29 September to 1 October 2020 at the Singapore EXPO and MAX Atria. The event was originally scheduled for 9 June to 11 June 2020 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Informa Markets will continue to run ConnecTechAsia in partnership with Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Informa Markets, event director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events Ivan Ferrari said, “Our ability to deliver an event that maximises our attendee’s investment in time and resources is our biggest priority, and after considering all aspects, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s edition. I would like to thank our partners, exhibitors, registered visitors and all stakeholders for their strong support during this period. We are taking immediate steps to provide all parties with the assistance they require.”

IMDA chief industry development officer , and ConnecTechAsia Advisory Committee co-chair Howie Lau, noted the decision to postpone the event to the later part of the year. He added, “Singapore is delighted to host ConnecTechAsia in September. In partnership with Informa Markets, we aim to create a comprehensive trade show, where Singapore’s vibrant infocomm industry and innovation ecosystem will benefit from the array of activities.”

“We understand Informa Markets’ decision to reschedule ConnecTechAsia and are committed to working closely with them and our valued partners towards a successful show. We remain confident in Singapore’s strong reputation as a preferred destination for MICE events. The event is a key highlight in Singapore’s event calendar, and we look forward to welcoming all attendees and exhibitors at a later date,” said Singapore Tourism board director of exhibitions and conferences Andrew Phua.