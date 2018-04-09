Comics signed by Stan Lee’s reputedly stolen blood being sold in Las Vegas

Stan Lee, the legendary comics’ figure who helped bring many of Marvel’s most iconic characters to life, has been in the news lately for a bizarre reason. A horrifying report claims that his former business associate has stolen vials of the 95-year-old veteran’s blood to sign comics and spin a fortune.

The comics in question were being sold at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (The Mighty Thor, Rise of the Black Panther) at Treasure Island, Las Vegas bearing certificates attesting that they’re ‘Hand-Stamped Signature of STAN LEE using Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink’ which retailed up to $500.

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Las Vegas) reported to Comicbook that they have officially pulled the books off the sale after learning about their controversial connection with Lee. The same associate is also accused of stealing $300,000 from Lee’s bank account and using $850,000 of his money to buy a condominium.

Lee’s finances have reportedly been drained by ongoing disputes with a business partner associated with a charitable organisation that both Lee and his daughter were formerly involved with. The popular news portal TMZ, this week reported that this business associate forged medical documents last October to instruct Lee’s personal nurse to drain several vials of blood from him.

The first instance of Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink surfaced in February from a forum thread on CGComics.com where a poster claimed to represent S.T.A.T.I.O.N saying that Lee willingly donated his blood to honour the blood donors helping the victims of the 2017 tragedy in Las Vegas.

These series of events have led many of his friends, family, fans and colleagues to express concern about his well-being. Lee also experienced a health scare in February and later cancelled a planned convention appearance because of pneumonia.