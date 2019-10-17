Comic book, ‘Bone’ will be coming to Netflix as an animated series

Netflix has secured the rights to Jeff Smith’s classic Bone, and intends to create an animated kids’ series.

Deadline noted that Warner Bros. had tried to adapt Bone as a movie starting in 2008, but never got anywhere. Netflix, however, has been more willing to take chances and more flexible in how and when it offers projects. It doesn’t have to fight for airtime or theaters, and it can pick whatever format best suits a story.

Bone is a comic series by Smith, released bit by bit from 1991 to 2004. The episodic toon will follow the beloved Bone cousins — Fone Bone, Phoney Bone and Smiley Bone — on an adventure through a vast, uncharted desert and into a mysterious valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures.

Smith’s earlier comic include Shazam!, The Monster Society of Evil, RASL, Little Mouse Gets Ready! and Bone: Tall Tales. Currently he is working on his new project Tuki: 2 Million BCE.