Colors and Nick themed studios open at KidZania as part of deal with Viacom 18

In its endeavour to enrich consumer experiences and provide integrated entertainment, Viacom18 has partnered with KidZania (Delhi). As a part of the partnership, KidZania Delhi will have a Nickelodeon and Colors themed TV studio.

KidZania is an interactive indoor theme park that educates kids through real life roleplay activities, and the partnership with Nickelodeon and Colors will take kids to a front row, behind the scenes seat where kids can themselves see, learn and replicate the actual experience that plays out behind the scenes.

Speaking about the collaboration with KidZania, Viacom 18 COO Raj Nayak said, “This partnership with KidZania brings a perfect opportunity for us to collaborate with like-minded partners and creating a platform for children to experience different aspects of the media & entertainment industry.”

The Colors Studio will allow kids to actively interact and understand the story that is going to unfold for Colors show properties be it India’s Got Talent, Rising Star, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa or India Banega Manch. They can choose to be in front of the camera or behind it, enact the role of a celebrity host or get ready to dance with the stars and step into the shoes of their favourite judges, show characters.

Speaking about creating a priceless experience for kids with the Nickelodeon Studio at Kidzania, Viacom 18 head (kids entertainment cluster) Nina Elavia Jaipuria said. “This partnership is another step towards inspiring kids with an inimitable curated platform that facilitates learning, development as well as play. The Nickelodeon studio will now allow kids to be a part of their favourite nicktoons life thus building an everlasting bond with them.”

Nickelodeon will provide with a dubbing studio where kids will be able to enjoy a true to life simulated dubbing experience, by giving voice to their favourite Motu Patlu, Shiva to name a few. Going forward the studio will continue to curate many such experiences like learning how to create animation, immersing themselves in an episode of the toons et cetera, allowing kids to truly feel inspired and experience the mystical world of the nicktoons.

Speaking about this partnership, KidZania India CEO Sanjeev Kumar, said, “KidZania is constantly looking for opportunities to partner with corporates, who believe in our objective to provide children an authentic and powerful development platform through role play activities.”

As part of building an ecosystem, KidZania will also have Voot Kids which will bring alive high decibel engagement throughout the year with an objective to engage and celebrate with kids and their parents on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, summer holidays and more.

The Colours and Nickelodeon studios are now open at KidsZania, sector 38A, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.