‘Code Geass’ Trilogy is available on Amazon Video

The Code Geass franchise has returned with a bang in celebration of its 10th Anniversary as a brand new film has been released in Japan. The series also launched a film trilogy reprising the events of the original anime.

Funimation made it official that they licensed the film trilogy for a release in North America, and now fans can see the culmination of the labour as the trilogy is now available for digital purchase on Amazon Video for all.





On the account of the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, this film trilogy reinvents the 50 episode series with new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice-over recordings from the original cast. The film trilogy finished its run in Japan in early 2018.

As spotted by Anime News Network, the film trilogy is listed in Japanese with English subtitles. The listings also reveal the localized titles for each of the films as well. The first film was Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I -Initiation- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path in Japan).

The second film was Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II -Transgression- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path in Japan). The final film is Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion III -Glorification- (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path in Japan),

The series was licensed for the English language broadcast by Bandai and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007. We can’t wait to watch the third part of the trilogy.