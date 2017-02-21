Cinema’s comic legend Harold Lloyd will return to big screens in an animated avatar

Cinesite Studios has announced a partnership with the Harold Lloyd Estate and Comic Animations to adapt Harold Lloyd’s films into a series of animated features.

Harold Lloyd was a comedic genius and one of the most influential and successful filmmakers of early cinema. As an actor, comedian, stuntman, writer, director and producer, Lloyd made nearly 200 films between 1914 and 1947. He was a pioneer in the use of thrill sequences, daredevil physical feats, innovative camera angles, colour in film and 3D photography. These tremendous accomplishments along with the universal appeal of his stories, makes Lloyd and his antics a natural for animation.

Cinesite’s chief creative officer Dave Rosenbaum, executive animation director Eamonn Butler and Suzanne Lloyd – granddaughter of Harold Lloyd and the owner of his film library – will collaborate on the adaptations.

“Today’s films and filmmakers stand on the shoulders of Harold Lloyd with his innovations and unparalleled sense of story, camera and comedy,” said Rosenbaum. “It is an honour to work with Suzanne and the Harold Lloyd Estate.”

Cinesite Studios will be adapting content from the Harold Lloyd estate, using the funniest and most thrilling scenes from his most successful films. It’s the live action physical performances of Lloyd that many animators use today for reference of funny behaviour that Cinesite will take inspiration from. They wish to introduce him to a whole new generation in a CG/3D cinematic extravaganza.

“By donning unassuming glasses, Harold Lloyd became the boy next door everyone could relate to and he shot to stardom to enchant and entertain generations of film fans,” said Suzanne Lloyd. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with Dave Rosenbaum, Eamonn Butler and all the talented people at Cinesite to bring Harold’s comedy genius to the world in a new and innovative way. We need laughter now more than ever.”

The untitled Harold Llyod film sits alongside two previously announced feature animation projects as they are into production at Cinesite Studios. The first is Riverdance, produced by Comic Animations and Ireland’s River Productions and the second is Imaginary Friend, produced by Jeremy Renner and Don Handfield’s The Combine, with Straight Up Films and Comic Animations.

Prior to his death in 1971, Lloyd had reflected, “It’s amazing to me that these comedies can still strike a responsive note of laughter with audiences of all ages and in all parts of the world. Laughter is the universal language. It establishes a common identity among people, regardless of other differences. It is the sweetest sound in the whole world.”