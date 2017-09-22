CII organises India Pavilion at Tokyo Games Show 2017

With the largest young population in the world and growing gaming culture, Indian gaming industry offers huge future business prospects for this sector.

Keeping this in view and to invite Japanese companies and promote the India – Japan partnership, Tokyo Games Show is scheduled from 21 to 24 September 2017, at Chiba, Japan, and for the first time will have an India Pavilion at the event. The India Pavilion is being represented by India Gaming Show 2018 – organised by Confederation of Industry (CII).

Akanksha Sachan – a famous cosplayer of Delhi and winner of Cosplay Gaming Competition – will visit Tokyo Games Show. She has also been facilitated to participate in the cosplay walk at Tokyo Games Show.

Indian digital entertainment company Jetsynthesys, also a part of delegation at India Pavilion, will launch a mobile game during the event.

Earlier this year, India had its first mega and comprehensive exhibition, India Gaming Show 2017 encompassing all the verticals of gaming, animation and infotainment industry. The maiden edition was supported by India’s ministry of electronics, information and technology, with Japan as partner country, Korea as guest country and UK as focus country. The edition received an overwhelming response and recorded attendance of over 72,000 visitors with participation from 70 exhibitors and over 247 delegates at the B2B conference on Indian Gaming Industry.

CII has planned to organise a regional edition of India Gaming Show christened as India Gaming Show – South, scheduled from 19 to 21 January 2018 at BIEC, Bengaluru, India. The prime objective of the regional editions would be to expose audiences at regional levels and provide developers, studios and industry a platform to interact, network and develop the gaming industry in India.