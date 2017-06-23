ChuChu TV crosses 10-million YouTube subscribers milestone with only 154 videos

One of the most popular edutainment channels worldwide, ChuChu TV in only its fourth year has received 10 million subscribers with just 154 videos, making it the fastest ever growing YouTube channel in the world in the family entertainment and pre-school education space. This incredible milestone which reiterates ChuChu TV’s success was achieved on Saturday, 17 June 2017.

ChuChu TV is the fourth largest YouTube channel in India coming after T-Series, Sony and ZeeTV, which are more popular and have a larger subscriber-base. But ChuChu TV having achieved this milestone in just four years since its inception makes it a leader in its own right. The kids channel has a whopping 12 billion views across all its channels. It ranks #1 in Asia Pacific region and in India and #2 worldwide in terms of subscribers in the family entertainment and pre-school education categories.

A YouTube based kid’s channel, ChuChu TV offers educational videos and original nursery rhymes refreshed with a positive message. Designed to engage children through a series of upbeat songs and colourful animation, the channel has been making learning engaging and fun for toddlers in over 75 countries worldwide. Beloved nursery rhymes like Chubby Cheeks and Baa Baa Black Sheep have been re-written to promote the value of sharing and helping others, while Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes highlights the importance of exercise in a way that young children will understand. Their motto is spreading goodness among children and the channel strives to keep to with every new video they offer to their young audience.

“We are delighted and proud to have made history by becoming the fastest growing family entertainment and preschool channel in the world on the back of just 154 videos,” says ChuChu TV co-founder and CEO Vinoth Chandar. “As a team, we have always believed in quality and positive messaging and this landmark is a thumbs-up from our audience and care-givers. It tells us that we are on the right path and inspires us to push new boundaries, create iconic content, introduce consumer products and basically do more of everything that delights and educates our audiences across the world.”