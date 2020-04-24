Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is slated for for July Release

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Tenet is still on the charts for a theatrical release this summer, given that theaters are back open for business.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff spoke about the studio’s commitment to the cinematic experience, as she described Tenet as a “tentpole title” that is slated for the big screen once it is permissible for audiences to resume social activity and the lockdown is lifted.

“We are committed to — and are excited about — releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen. We remain supportive of the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and are confident that our tentpole titles, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theaters,” she told the outlet.

In the last few months, Warner Bros. has made changes to its release schedule as a result of the COVID-19 global crisis, but Christopher Nolan’s time-bending thriller has managed to hold on to its July 17 release slot, making it potentially one of the first big blockbuster-hopefuls to be released this summer.

With the halting of cinema chains around the world, film studios have been compelled to review their plans on whether to postpone the release of their upcoming titles or shift some of these releases to VOD (video on demand).

Movies like Scoob! have been cancelled in favour of a VOD debut while In the heights movie has been postponed to next year. The Batman has been pushed to 1 Octoer 2021 and Wonder Woman 1984 is salted for release on 14 August 2020. The Flash has moved forward to 3 June 2022, while Shazam 2 has been postponed from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022. Plus, David Chase’s The Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, has been moved from 25 September 2020 to 12 March 2021.