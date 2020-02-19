Chris Pratt and Tom Holland live it up at ‘Onward’ world premiere

Disney and Pixar’s Onward celebrates its world premiere, which welcomes stars from the film to the red carpet, including Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer, Ali Wong, Tracey Ullman and John Ratzenberger, as well as filmmakers and celebrity guests.

Disney-Pixar’s Oscar winning legacy continued as the endearing Toy Story 4 took home the statuette for Best Animated Feature. For the millions of fans out there, Disney-Pixar’s next offering Onward is all set to release on 6 March, starring the fun Marvel duo Chris Pratt and Tom Holland!

Chris Pratt stars in Onward as Barley Lightfoot, the big brother to Tom Holland’s Ian Lightfoot.

When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, Disney and Pixar’s Onward opens in theaters on 6 March 2020.