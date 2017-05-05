Charks Games’ ‘Highway Driver 3D’ – A racing game with ‘life-changing’ twists

Kerala-based Csharks Games has released a new title named “Highway Driver 3D”. The game is available on the Google play store starting today, and is free. It is a simple, fun driving game and is primarily for kids. The main objective of the game apparently is to provide the player with a challenging and enjoyable experience. This game has a simple rule – Don’t crash!! Get all collectibles while avoiding obstacles to achieve maximum score. Pretty much similar to more traditional games.

The Game has a storyline as well and there’s where things get a bit, well, bizzare. The player begins game as an auto driver. Collision with any vehicles would cause the driver to be chased by the police. And to escape, the player needs to collect the stars which appear.



Collecting coins while riding an auto will increase the score thereby showing level up and the auto driver will be promoted to a taxi driver. As a Taxi driver the player should collect votes, avoid hitting with other vehicles. In this way the player will be promoted as a politician (sure!).

As a Politician, both coins and votes will be available but the player has to collect only votes (because you know why). If the politician hits on any vehicle, the player will be demoted to an ambulance driver. As an ambulance driver the player has to collect enough fuel maintaining the level of fuel meter. When the distance meter reaches maximum point player will again be promoted as politician. Again the player needs to win this level as politician by collecting enough votes.

Looking for a‘life-changing‘ ride? Download this game and try it out for yourself, it does sound fun!