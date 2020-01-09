CES 2020: Here are AMD’s announcements

AMD had one of the first CES keynotes this year, and of the processor vendors AMD is arguably the most powerful in the high-performance consumer space with dominance in gaming systems (PlayStation and Xbox) and a strong position in desktop PCs, particularly those used for gaming. AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su delivered the company’s CES press conference recently and have highlighted several exciting new technologies propelling consumers, gamers, and creators to push the envelope in 2020.

Starting of AMD has revealed the world’s most powerful ultrathin laptop processors and desktop processors, alongside the ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming, the other announcements include:

AMD Ryzen 4000 series and Athlon 3000 series mobile processors – It is featured up to 8 cores with 16 threads, the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors offers incredible responsiveness, portability and power efficiency for today’s leading ultrathin and gaming laptops. On the other hand Athlon 3000 Series mobile processors expand the reach of the powerful ‘Zen’ core architecture in mainstream laptops, enabling modern computing experiences. Available from top OEMs, systems powered by these processors will be on shelf for purchase starting this quarter.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – The definitive solution for content creators, the world’s first 64-core HEDT processor is coming to creators around the world on 7 February, 2020.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card – Built on AMD RDNA architecture and industry-leading 7nm process technology, the Radeon RX 5600 XT harnesses 6GB of GDDR6, PCIe 4.0 and innovative software features to drive 1080p gaming to new heights. The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available from AMD board partners beginning 21 January 2020, for an SEP of $279 USD.

AMD Radeon graphics products for desktops and laptops – Bringing the power of AMD RDNA architecture to OEMs, AMD announced the Radeon RX 5600 graphics card for pre-configured desktop PCs. For high-performance 1080p mobile gaming, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 5600M GPU for laptops. Finally, AMD revealed the Radeon RX 5700M GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 for the most advanced high-performance gaming laptops.

AMD FreeSync Premium – AMD introduced the new AMD FreeSync Premium and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tiers, making it easier than ever for gamers to identify and select displays delivering the best, high-refresh, ultra-smooth gaming experience.

AMD also detailed about AMD SmartShift technology increases performance between Radeon RX graphics and Ryzen processors. The thinking behind this is that it will lead to an acceleration in CPU and GPU-bound tasks. The technology aims to achieve a happy medium in processes that will require both the CPU and GPU to work hard together