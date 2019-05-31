Cartoon Saloon and Dentsu Entertainment USA join forces to bring animated feature ‘Wolfwalkers’ to the Global Licensing Market

Multiple award-winning animation studio, Cartoon Saloon, is forming an ancillary rights division ahead of Las Vegas Licensing Expo for the first time, in collaboration with Dentsu Entertainment USA.

This partnership is to explore licensing and merchandising opportunities for its original IP, headlined by the upcoming and awaited animated feature, Wolfwalkers. At the Licensing Expo, the team will be in the executive suites section located on the show floor.

Set in 17th century Ireland at a time when wolves were evil creatures, Wolfwalkers tells the story of a young apprentice hunter who goes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack.

Cartoon Saloon managing director Gerry Shirren said, “We have come to know the people at Dentsu, both in Los Angeles and Tokyo very well over the last few years and now together with Dentsu, we can achieve an immediate presence in North American, European and Asian markets for our new ancillary rights division. We are pleased to be finally launching this new relationship.”

Cartoon Saloon and Dentsu will offer a sneak peek of Wolfwalkers at the Licensing Expo starting on 4 June. Opportunities across all categories of licensing will be explored with a key focus on toys, publishing and live-experiential events.

Additional properties to be presented at Licensing Expo include The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner, each Oscar nominated in the Best Animated Feature category, as well as the Emmy-nominated TV series, Puffin Rock and a look at new early stage projects.

Dentsu Entertainment USA, a content production and rights management arm of the Japanese media conglomerate Dentsu continues to focus on building unique entertainment-based business strategies for its clients and partners. In Japan, Dentsu recently announced Cardcaptor Sakura: The Enchanted Museum, and is exploring similar opportunities for Cartoon Saloon properties.

“Cartoon Saloon has carved-out a special place in the international animation industry with their original concepts, powerful story-telling, and illustrative style. Given the upcoming release of Wolfwalkers, this is the perfect time for the company to launch their new division and we are proud to partner with them to grow their brands and seek-out partners who will extend authentic engagement with their well-loved characters,” commented Dentsu Entertainment USA Global Strategy and Development EVP Marc Harrington.

Cartoon Saloon lately appointed Brian Tyrrell as Licensing & Merchandise general manager, who has an extensive background representing European manufacturers in the Toy, Homewares and Gift Markets. He will work closely with Dentsu.