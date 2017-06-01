Cartoon Network’s June programming slate makes back to school an exciting affair

Cartoon Network is all geared up to give kids a back-to-school adventure as they pack their bags and sharpen their pencils, bracing the end of summer vacation. They promise to make going back to school exciting with their new line-up of shows and series which include action packed adventures, stories about friendship, incredible stunts and comedy at its best.

Children can now enjoy their time after school with new shows and exciting episodes of Mighty Magiswords, We Bare Bears, and Bas Karo Henry. Kris is all set to enthral its viewers with a special series, Father’s Day celebration and back-to-school stunts.

Mighty Magiswords – every Saturday, 10 am

Cartoon Network’s new superheroes, the twin brothers are back – Vambre and Prohyas, who embark on manic missions as spies, princess protectors and house-sitters. It’s a definite comedic expedition using their Magiswords – weapons with exceptional and puerile powers. These twins are out there to flaunt their ability to throw tomatoes or create stones with their magical wand.

We Bare Bears – starting 19 June, Monday to Friday, 4 pm

The terrific trio of the Bear brothers – Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear are just trying to find their way to fit in this civilised world. The bears who are also ice-cream lovers are trying to find some of their favourite flavours of ice cream (or fat free frozen yoghurt, if possible) as they proceed.

Bas Karo Henry – Monday to Friday, 3:30 pm

Cartoon Network is all set to air special episodes of Bas Karo Henry and help resolve the problems Henry deals with on a regular basis. Henry is a little boy who feels life isn’t fair to him, as he has this near perfect brother, Peter. It’s Henry against the rest of the world. Watch out to know how Henry copes up with everything that happens around him.

Chakra: Mystery of Mighty Girl – 24 June, 11 am

Chakra and Mighty Girl will defend Earth’s honour through their wit and grit. They will have to face powerful entities known throughout the galaxy as Thunderpunch and his elemental brethren.

Kid Krrish – 18 June, 11 am onwards

Our nation’s favourite and homegrown superhero is all set to enthral you with his thrilling adventures to Bhutan, Mongolia, Africa and other places in a line up of Kid Krrish movies. He vows to destroy all the evils but will he make it?

The channel has also mapped out engaging stunts to keep the kids on their toes with The Big Summer Ride. Kris is bringing together a fantastic stunt to make the kids feel better about heading back to the world of education. Watch out for more, from 12 to 16 June, 2017, 1 pm.