Cartoon Network president Christina Miller steps down from her position

Warner Media’s Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM president Christina Miller, announced that she would be leaving at the end of the year after nearly 15 years with the company in various leadership roles.

During her time with the company, she oversaw Adult Swim and built brands including Rick and Morty, Adventure Time, Steven Universe and global franchises including The Power Puff Girls and Ben 10, among others.

Before being promoted to president of the four brands, she was GM of NBA Digital and president of Turner Sports marketing/strategy and programming. She first joined Turner (the former name of the company before it changed to WarnerMedia) in 2005 as vp Cartoon Network Enterprises, where she built the division’s first global consumer products business.

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang executive vice president/chief marketing officer Michael Ouweleen will serve as the interim president, and Miller will help with the transition.