Cartoon Network launches Covid-19 initiative CNCheckIn

Cartoon Network has launched CNCheckIn, aimed toward holding children protected, inventive and entertained in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. This initiative contains public service bulletins on hand-washing and social distancing, concepts for DIY initiatives, drawing tutorials and new episodes of such Cartoon Community favorites as Apple and Onion, Ben 10 and Teen Titans Go!

To help kids stay entertained, families can access:

New and unlocked episodes of Apple and Onion, Ben 10, Teen Titans Go! and more, as well as the first seasons of Craig of the Creek and Victor and Valentino, available on Cartoon Network, the CN App and participating distributors platforms.

An unlocked collection of 20 Cartoon Network classics that includes Chowder, Courage the Cowardly Dog and Dexter’s Laboratory available now on the CN App and participating distributors platforms.

Narrated interstitials updated daily featuring fan-favorite characters from Adventure Time, Teen Titans Go! and We Bare Bears that will encourage kids to laugh and dance.