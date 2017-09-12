Cartoon Network launches Ben 10 Alien Experience App, new episodes from 17 September

Ever wished, you could delve in the world of Cartoon Network superhero, Ben 10? Now you can, with the brand-new Ben 10 Alien Experience App! With a mobile game, Cartoon Network gives all young fans of the show the chance to be their own superhero and enter the Omniverse. Here’s what you can do with the app:

Turn into your favourite alien to fight the evil Zomboso and his robots:

Live through Ben’s fun-filled escapades! When Zomboso and his robots come to your world, turn into your favourite alien to fight them. Select from four options: Diamondhead, Heatblast, Stinkfly or Four Arms and turn into one, each with their own unique facial interaction features.

Gameplay via Facial expressions:

The app allows players to engage in the augmented reality (AR) gameplay. With the help of their facial expressions and a cool face swapper, kids can earn points towards unlocking other aliens.

Interface and features with a personal touch:

The gaming app, available on iOs and Android for free, is user friendly with easy navigation. Kids can capture cool moments of their gaming experience through photos and videos directly on the device, before sharing the fun with family and friends.

The new Ben 10 Alien Experience mobile game is two apps packed in one – with the face swapper and action packed robot blaster, it’s double the fun!

All new episodes of Ben 10 start from 17 September, every Sunday, at 10 am.