Cartoon Network introduces ‘Cartoon Network GameBox’ to keep kids entertained during quarantine

To keep kids happy and entertained while at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, Cartoon Network (CN) has launched an exciting new gaming app, Cartoon Network GameBox. It is a virtual toy box with all fan favourite Cartoon Network web games inside.

Available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, Cartoon Network GameBox provides Cartoon Network fans with all their favourite web games in one app free of cost.

The catalogue of games available to play on Cartoon Network Gamebox ranges from action, adventure, puzzles, racing, football and much more. Popular ones on this list are the likes of Ben 10, The Amazing World of Gumball, Apple and Onion, Teen Titans Go! And so on.

Games will be interspersed with surprising animation and tappable on-screen ‘toys’, encouraging kids to explore the rich environment within the app. In addition to many fan-favourite Cartoon Network games, new games will be added regularly, ensuring a GameBox of limitless fun.

Additionally, once installed, Cartoon Network GameBox allows users to ‘like’ and download their favourite games onto their device, so they can play offline even when there’s no Wi-Fi or limited bandwidth. All this absolutely FREE with no in-app purchases.