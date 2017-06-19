‘Cars 3’ tops domestic weekend charts with $53.5 m, ‘Wonder Woman’ strong at second with $40.7 m

Disney-Pixar’s Cars 3 brought in enough to take the top spot at the weekend box office followed by Wonder Woman in second place and Lionsgate’s All Eyez On Me in third.

Cars 3 finished the weekend with a domestic collection of $53.5 million, a lower opening than Cars ($60.1 million) and Cars 2 ($66.1 million), but still enough to win the weekend. Cars 3 is the 16th Pixar film out of 18 to debut at #1. The film received an “A” CinemaScore. The only Pixar film to not score either an “A” or “A+” CinemaScore is Cars 2, which scored an “A-“. Internationally, Cars 3 brought in an estimated $21.3 million from a handful of markets including Mexico ($5.9m) and Russia ($4.8m).

In India, Despicable Me 3, with its first weekend gross collection of Rs. 6.5 crore ($1 million approx), beat Cars 3 which brought in Rs. 5.6 crore ($869,680).

Wonder Woman even after dropping to second place still stood strong with a domestic collection of $40.7 million. This is the second largest third weekend ever for Warner Bros., just behind the $42.6 million for The Dark Knight and ahead of the $35.7 million for The Dark Knight Rises.

Internationally, Wonder Woman delivered an estimated $39.5 million from 62 markets, bringing its international total to $297.2 million, pushing the film’s worldwide total to $571.8 million. This puts its international total ahead of films such as The Wolverine ($282.2m), Thor ($268.2m) and Iron Man ($266.7m). Openings this weekend included an estimated $3.2 million debut in Germany, a $982,000 in the Netherlands and a $810,000 release in Norway.

Lionsgate’s release of the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me debuted in third with $27 million, while The Mummy fell to fourth on $13.9 million. The Mummy’s domestic total now stands at $56.5 million. The film however remained the #1 title at the international market bringing in an estimated $53 million from 68 territories as its international total now stands at $239.1 million for a worldwide total just shy of $300 million. This week’s third new arrival, shark thriller 47 Meters Down, was fifth with $11.5 million.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sank to sixth, making $8.5 million as its domestic total now tops $150 million. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie was eighth, taking in $7.3 million while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 took home $4.9 million at ninth. The domestic total of Guardians is now just shy of $375 million.