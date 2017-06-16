‘Cars 3’ Review: A fusillade of emotions and hilarious moments meticulously entwined through a brilliant narrative

Focus, focus, speed! I am speed!

These familiar words greet us as Pixar’s Cars 3 begins. And let me warn you, the trailers are misleading. You will step into the theatre thinking that you know the premise, only to be greeted by crests and troughs as the story proceeds and then finally culminates.

The initial parts of the movie show Lightning McQueen racing in various tournaments and obviously winning all of them. A healthy competition exists between Queen and his competitor Cal Weathers. Everything is jolly and smooth. Then enters Jackson Storm- a young, more fit and faster rookie. The race car’s smugness is only enhanced by his appearance: black matte finish look, blue LED lining on the curves and minimal stickers. His entry changes the course of the movie.

There are major story and character arcs which you will notice if you have watched the previous two movies in the franchise. Multiple new characters are introduced, all of which are a delight. Cruz Ramirez is a suave and sprightly trainer who is entrusted with the job of motivating McQueen and serving as a bridge between his old practice methods and the advanced ones. And wait till Pixar surprises you! The initial friction between Ramirez and Queen eventually turns to understanding and this forms the major emotional centrepiece in the movie.

Cars’ antagonist Chick Hicks is back as the conceited host of his own TV show which always focuses on criticising his old rival McQueen. Natalie Certain is a statistical analyst and very certain about her numbers. Miss Fritter, a berserk school bus is an ace in the figure-eight mud-racing. Her psychotic tendency of collecting licence plates of the cars she has destroyed is what makes her both dreadful and appealing.

The character of Smokey is based on racing’s most famous rule-bender Smokey Yunick. Smokey in his slowly dragging voice serves as McQueen’s coach in this movie, replacing the late Doc Hudson. Sally, Mater, Luigi, Guido, Tex Dinoco, Mack, Fillmore, Ramone, Flo, Lizzie and Sarge all reprise their roles pretty well. Husdson Hornet’s presence is there, but not physical. Pixar has very thoughtfully given tributes to racing legends through its characters Junior Moon, River Scott, Louise Nash and Smokey.

As for the animation, there are the usual camera shakes at the race track, beautifully designed supercars and vintage cars, creative sets and numerous wonderfully recreated locations. The feature is not as colourful as Cars 2 but it is bright enough for the audience.

The colour palette varies throughout the film and has been done according to the mood of the sequences. For instance, the colours are vivid in the initial shots where McQueen is winning, while they are dull when he is disheartened. In short, they complement the emotions in the story and help maintain consistency. What steals the show however is the fabulously created frenzy at the demolition derby which will leave you guffawing till your stomach hurts. (Wish I could spoil it.)

Pixar has also done some really outstanding work on symbolism. The old Fords, Mustangs and Chevrolets are replaced by look alikes of the new-gen Lamborghinis, Jaguars and Aston Martins. Old practice tradition of getting your tyres dirty is replaced by simulators and virtual reality. The way this gap has been weaved with the bond of McQueen and Cruz tugs at the heartstrings. The phenomenon of super cars taking over race cars like McQueen is justified in a pedantic manner. This is a proof of Pixar’s attention to detail.

Cars 3 is undoubtedly the best one from the series. It begins slowly, then quickly picks up the current and gets to the point. There is no beating around the bush. The one hour 49-minute long ride is a fantastic package of story, plot, emotional moments, peppy soundtracks, mirth, punches, decent dialogues and subtle life lessons. Like we mentioned earlier, acceptance is the greatest and the hardest lesson of all and is taught in the manner they did in Inside Out. As much as I wish to be an evangelist and keep talking about the work, I will not. Wouldn’t want to spoil the fun for you guys!

Final Verdict: Cars 3 is for one and all. It may not be the best of Pixar but if it is an end to the franchise, it is stellar. And wait till the end credits roll; you will be treated with a perky pop/rock number, Ride. Now go on, do I need to say anything more!

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, Cars 3 has been directed and co-written by Brian Fee. The screenplay has been written by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson and Mike Rich.