Cardiff Animation Festival (CFA) announces 118 animated short films for 2020

For their second edition, Cardiff Animation Festival (CAF) has announced its official selection of 118 animated short films from around the world in competition. CAF 2020 will be held between 2 to 5 April, at indie arts hub and cinema space Chapter.

The list features unique voices and a diverse range of stories told by animated filmmakers from different backgrounds around the world. As per CAF reports, more than a quarter of the films that are selected, were made by animators of colour, and over half were directed by women.

Cardiff Animation Festival director Lauren Orme said, “We’re so excited to be back and are bringing another jam-packed lineup of animation to CAF this April. Animation is an artform that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, and we’re really proud to celebrate it. We had so many amazing animated short films to choose from this year that we decided to add an extra programme. We’ve got a brilliant and diverse selection of shorts that we’re really excited to share. There’s a huge audience for animation in Cardiff and beyond – the inaugural Cardiff Animation Festival in 2018 was really well received, with sell-out audiences and a huge buzz. We can’t wait to do it all again this year.”

Noted nominations are :

Bloomers (Samantha Moore)

Coyote (Lorenz Wunderle)

Hors Piste (Léo Brunel, Loris Cavalier, Camille Jalabert, Oscar Malet)

In Passing (Esther Cheung)

The Bear Hunter (Sayaka Hara)

Nettle Head (Paul E. Cabon)

Tamou (Tom Prezman, Tzor Edery)

Technology for Talking (Jemima Hughes)

Daughter (Daria Kashcheeva)

Cats Can’t Swim (HaiLing Morgan)

The Witch and the Baby (Evgenia Golubeva)

CAF will include something for everyone, with short film programmes, feature films, masterclasses, workshops, filmmaker Q+As, industry events, panels, networking events and parties. Previous Festival events have included masterclasses and Q&As with key talent behind Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Aardman’s Early Man, hit preschool show Hey Duggee and Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner; workshops in animation and life drawing, industry panels with TV commissioners, screenwriters, distributors and festivals; and an exhibition of sets and puppets from animated Welsh feature film Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires.

Cardiff Animation Festival 2020 is financed by Ffilm Cymru Wales and Film Hub Wales, as part of the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN) and sponsored by Cloth Cat Animation, Picl Animation and by the ScreenSkills Animation Skills Fund with contributions from U.K. animation productions.