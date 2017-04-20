‘Captain Marvel’ finds its directors in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Last year, Marvel announced that Oscar-winning Brie Larson (Room, Kong: Skull Island) will be leading in their upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel. Since then, the studio has been searching for the person to helm the film. Just yesterday, the studio revealed that Captain Marvel has found the perfect duo to fly Carol Danvers to the big screen in 2019!

The directing pair Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck has signed on to direct the film. Boden and Fleck most recently wrote and directed Mississippi Grind, starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn. Both have also directed and written It’s Kind of a Funny Story (starring Emma Roberts and Zach Galifianakis), Sugar, and worked together on the critically-acclaimed Half Nelson starring Ryan Gosling.

Since the film was announced, Marvel was looking for a woman to direct it. It had already roped in Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman and Inside Out screenwriter Meg LeFauve to write the script.

Kevin Feige will produce the film while D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz will serve as executive producers alongside Stan Lee.

The character of Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) was originally created in 1960s by Stan Lee and Gene Colan. According to comics, after encountering the Kree hero Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers is accidentally subjected to radiation from a forbidden technology that transforms her into a superhuman warrior. Calling herself Ms. Marvel, she establishes herself as one of the most powerful and prominent heroes, both as a solo heroine and as a member of the Avengers. She then adopts the mantle of Captain Marvel for herself.

Marvel also revealed that Captain Marvel’s costume would be a modern take on the character’s traditional costume.

Carol Danvers has a much nuanced, powerful story, so Marvel took time selecting the final directing duo. But ultimately Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s diverse body of work, ability and focus on character led them to be the choice. Each of their films exhibit nuanced, fascinating performances and a deeply-felt sense of character, all of which Marvel thinks, will fuel the pair’s passion around telling Carol Danvers’ Story.

Captain Marvel is expected to hit theatres on 8 March, 2019.