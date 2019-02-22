‘Captain Marvel’ becomes the third biggest preseller in MCU behind ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’

She’s here to rule!

Possibly the most powerful in the MCU, Captain Marvel may still be a few weeks away from zooming into the theaters, but Captain Marvel is already setting new records. According to ticketing company Fandango, the superhero film produced by Disney, has already smashed the box office in terms of presales and has sold enough advance tickets to leave behind films like Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Deadpool.

THIS JUST IN: Thanks to this week’s early screenings of #CaptainMarvel, there’s been a surge in advance tix sales at @Fandango. The film is now 2nd all-time for superhero origin stories, outpacing #Aquaman, #Deadpool, #WonderWoman, #AntMan & more. Higher, further, faster indeed! pic.twitter.com/fjF88yk530 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 21, 2019

With this, Marvel and Disney’s first female-lead superhero film, Captain Marvel has become the third biggest preseller in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) behind Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Set to hit theaters on 8 March (Women’s Day), Captain Marvel is expected to open to a huge $100 million to $120 million. These forecasts are expected to be revised upwards as Disney makes its final marketing push.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is the 21st film in the MCU that hopes to match the success of DC’s Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. Wonder Woman opened to $103.3 million domestically in June 2017 on its way to amassing $821.8 million globally, including $412.6 million in North America.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who is infused with special powers before finding herself at the center of battle between two alien worlds that threatens Earth. Other cast members include – Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan and Clark Gregg.

Let’s wait and watch how Captain Marvel makes her mark in the MCU!