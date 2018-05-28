Captain America and Black Widow to have bigger roles in ‘Avengers 4’

As much as Avengers: Infinity War delighted and stunned the fans in equal measure, there were also certain aspects of it which left a lot to be desired. One of the pertinent ones being the limited screentime of Black Panther.

Coming off the back of Marvel’s biggest solo blockbuster, the King of Wakanda was reduced to a mere also-ran in this crammed cast. And having delivered a whiz bang in his spin-off outing just months before the release, the fans were quite disappointed to see T’Challa’s trifling part in the film.

Not quite far behind were two of the founding members of the Avengers initiative, Captain America and Black Widow. They were seen spending most of the time protecting Vision, even though they did hog some limelight during the Wakanda battle.

But now, the screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed that each of the Avenger will have a bigger role to play in the upcoming Avengers 4.

The conclusion of Infinity War did witness more than half of the superheroes disintegrating into flakes of dust. But the core group of Avengers came through unscathed, including Captain America and Black Widow. However, they were only a small part of the narrative.

And now much to the delight of the fans, Markus said,”They have a much bigger role to play in that second film.”

Infinity War left the fans with a massive cliffhanger, although we know some of the deaths are only temporary. But the next film, the last in this saga, is set to begin with far fewer set of heroes. So expect the ones who made it alive, especially Steve Rogers and Agent Romanoff, to get more screentime, even though we would have a new superhero in Captain Marvel joining the ensemble cast.

Based on Marvel Comics and Produced by Marvel Studios, Avengers 4 will hit the theatres on 3 May 2019.