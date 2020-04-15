Capacitor Studios developing TV/OTT series with Cosmic Kids Yoga

Capacitor Studios has partnered with leading YouTube channel cum health and wellness brand, Cosmic Kids, to develop a TV/OTT series focused on engaging children in yoga, mindfulness, and relaxation at home and in classrooms.

Spearheading Capacitor’s development are Emmy and Kids Choice nominated showrunner Scott A. Stone of Stone & Company (Legends of the Hidden Temple, BrainSurge, Paradise Run) and former Nickelodeon EVP of Live Action and TV Movies Bronwen O’Keefe (supervising executive on Henry Danger, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, Double Dare, and the Kids’ Choice Awards).

Since its launch in 2012, Cosmic Kids has reached out to millions of kids through interactive yoga videos, guided meditations, and mindfulness exercises that teach physical and emotional skills and emphasise strength, balance, confidence, and self-awareness. Cosmic Kids also provides teacher training programmes, bringing its unique, yoga-based educational methodology to thousands of schools worldwide.

Recently the brand has experienced a massive spike in its YouTube viewership numbers with an average of over 30M new monthly video views and over 250,000 new monthly subscribers due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as families are turning increasingly to online educational tools. Cosmic Kids has also garnered over 665K regular followers and 131M+ total video views with numerous press coverages.

The new TV/OTT project, which is being fast-tracked by Capacitor, will take kids on exciting yoga adventures and help them overcome challenges through movement and mindfulness. The series will take a hybrid live-action/animation approach, featuring Cosmic Kids host Jaime Amor alongside integrated animated characters and an interactive set.

“We are thrilled to team up with creators Jaime and Martin Amor to introduce this incredible, ground-breaking property to a wider, global audience. Parents and teachers have reported tremendous improvements in kids’ focus and empathy after engaging with the series; and this type of fun, forward-thinking children’s programming is especially vital in today’s world,” mentioned Capacitor CEO Paul Hanson.

In addition to developing and producing the TV/OTT series, Capacitor will help Cosmic Kids to scale the brand in other ways.

“It means they [kids] stay active. But it’s sort of healthy screen time. They’re doing mindfulness techniques and breathing exercises and relaxations. Kids need that sense of feeling safe and calm and no need to panic. We love the Capacitor team – they are super-creative and have the credibility and experience to help us take Cosmic Kids to the next level. It’s always been our goal to make physical and mental wellness fun for kids; with Capacitor by our side we can now create positive change at genuine scale,” said Jaime and Martin Amor of Cosmic Kids.

Capacitor Studios recently announced two new projects as part of their growing slate of family and animation films and TV projects: the animated series based on the global toy brand, Feisty Pets, and live action/animation hybrid feature film based on the designer vinyl toy phenomenon, KidRobot.

O’Keefe added, “You can’t underestimate the value of the empowerment kids feel from strengthening their bodies and their minds. The fact they can have fun while doing so, anytime, anywhere, is what makes Cosmic Kids so special, and that is sure to resonate with TV/OTT platforms.”