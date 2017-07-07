Canvera revolutionises photo printing by launching Yougraphy range for smartphone users

As smartphones became equipped with high-end cameras, clicking pictures turned into a norm for its users. Be it at a party, a wedding or a vacation, the trend of taking selfies and quirky, cool photos has been whole-heartedly adopted by people of all age groups. But has the thought of turning these photos into prints that you can stick up your wall, ever crossed your mind? If it has, then get ready to turn your long standing desire into a reality as Canvera has come up with a new feature that lets you do exactly the same.

In association with HP, the online photography company has launched their ‘#yougraphy’ range, which allows you to convert all your pictures in the phone into prints with some gripping tools and accessories. All these options will be available online at just a few clicks of a button.

Canvera introduced this new feature in an event where all the present bloggers were given an opportunity to test the range, while there were also live demos and selfie booths for try outs.

Giving more insights into this technology, Canvera Managing Director Ranjot Yadav says, “The idea to launch this range is to help people transform their great pictures into beautiful memories, instead of keeping these photos in their hard disk or leaving them on the phone’s memory card. Yougraphy has some exciting and quirky collections of offerings that are sure to beautify your home or workplace.

With the launch of Yougraphy, we aim to directly connect with consumers. The brand new collection will not only help people preserve their special moments, but make them last forever” he adds.

Through the Yougraphy range, one can browse through multiple options and choose from among the different types of sizes, paper quality and patterns, with gloss, matte and velvet finishes also making up the options. One can print their photos or turn original designs into bright posters that come in two variants – framed and rolled.

The price of the photo prints starts from Rs 10 while the price of accessories starts from Rs 250. The price of other products on Yougraphy ranges from Rs.120 upto Rs. 7,000. All these products are manufactured in Canvera’s in-house production facility in Bengaluru.