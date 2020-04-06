‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ season three is launching on 8 April with new content

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 is coming on Wednesday, April 8. The third season will bring new content for both Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone, and Activision has teased some of the contents in a new image shared on the game’s official Twitter account.

As with Season 2, the next Battle Pass will include unlockable items across Modern Warfare and Warzone. This shared ecosystem proved a hit with fans in previous months and may mean a few more freebies thrown in for Battle Royale gamers.However, Much of Season 3 will still be dedicated to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, with new modes, maps and weapons expected.

According to the leak, Village will be a new map and not a remake from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which launched in 2011. ChalieIntel has revealed another image of the Village map.Modern Warfare has recently introduced a new map named Khandor Hideout and an Operator called Talon. Talon comes with his dog companion, Indiana, who assists Talon in his finishing move. The Talon Bundle comes with two Legendary weapon blueprints and Battle Pass tier skipsand another leak was from the original Modern Warfare, named Backlot.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 2 began on 11 February, and it re-introduced Rust as well as several other maps. It added several new modes as well, though the standout new feature of the season was the battle royale Warzone mode, which is also available as a standalone free-to-play game.

This will be the first time to witness a season transition for Warzone, so it will be exciting to see what Activision has in store for the mode.