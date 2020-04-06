‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3’ New Maps surface

Of late, Modern Warfare introduced a new map named Khandor Hideout and an Operator called Talon. Talon comes with his dog companion, Indiana, who assists Talon in his finishing move. The Talon Bundle comes with two Legendary weapon blueprints and Battle Pass tier skips.

In a blog post, Activision said it decided against releasing Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as a standalone pack and instead favored the idea of launching additional “classic map experiences” within Modern Warfare over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is a 2016 first-person shooter game developed by Raven Software and published by Activision. It is a remastered version of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Campaign was launched a few days ago. The campaign is currently exclusive to PlayStation and will be available to Xbox One and PC players on April 30.