CAKE to take New Angry Birds series to Annecy

Kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has unveiled a brand new character designs ahead of its much-anticipated Angry Birds series. A CAKE production developed in partnership with Rovio Entertainment and Toronto-based Yowza Animation, the series went into development in October 2018 and marks the first foray of The Angry Birds franchise into long-form series content.

CAKE CEO & Creative Directo Tom van Waveren said, “We have had a lot of fun putting this project together. We are immensely proud of the outcome and are looking forward to sharing with the industry and with our partners who have already indicated strong interest in the series.”

The new look birds reveal a fresh visual approach in an original take on the Angry Birds brand which sees much-loved characters Red, Chuck and Bomb as tween birds. Accompanied by a cast of brand new feathered friends, a host of troublemakers and the much-maligned Piggies, together they escape the confines of school life in this ultimate tale of feathers, friendship and trouble! Explosive antics and improbable pranks see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules as they cope with rivalry and fitting in, in crazy summertime adventures that Angry Birds fans of all ages are sure to enjoy.

The series marks the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between CAKE and Rovio which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s existing library of non-dialogue shorts and the creation of original digital content and the management of the Angry Birds YouTube channel through CAKE’s digital arm, Popcorn Digital.

The series will be unveiled at Annecy next week.