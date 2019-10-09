CAKE to launch Netflix original ‘Legend Quest’ at MIPCOM

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE, has announced to bring Netflix Original Legend Quest to MIPCOM this year.

Created by leading Mexican studio Anima, Legend Quest (26 x 25’), was premiered successfully on Netflix in 2017 in 190 countries and was the first animated Netflix original series to be produced in Latin America. Under the agreement, CAKE will handle worldwide distribution excluding Latin America. The title is available in 18 languages.

CAKE CCO and managing director Ed Galton said, “We are delighted to be working with Anima once again and re-introducing this successful series to a wider international audience. Legend Quest already has an established fanbase following its premiere on Netflix and with global adventures, mythical creatures and a colourful cast of fantastical characters, it has all the ingredients of a hit international show.”

Legend Quest (26 x 25’) follows 12-year old Leo, a reluctant hero who joins forces with a supernatural group of misfits when his hometown mysteriously vanishes into another dimension. Don Andrés, an eccentric yet amicable old knight; the unflappable Teodora; Alebrije, a shape-shifting, mythological creature; Finado and Moribunda, two lively, ever charming sugar candy skulls. Together, this intrepid group travel across the globe on a magical ship across time to the most famous and mystical places on Earth to defend the world against evil forces in this Mexican folklore inspired fantasy adventure comedy series.

Based on the characters created by Ricardo Arnaiz and the very successful Las Leyendas film franchise, Legend Quest is executive produced by Fernando de Fuentes and Jose C. Garcia de Letona of Anima, (Cleo & Cuquin and Here Comes The Grump).

“Legend Quest is a unique comedy series that explores mythical legends around the world with a thrilling twist. We are excited to work with CAKE again and are confident they will help us reach new audiences all over the world which will surely enjoy it,” added Letona.