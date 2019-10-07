Cake and Dreamchaser announce ‘Woozle & Pip’ animated series

Cake and Amsterdam-based The Dreamchaser Company have teamed up to develop a new animated series, Woozle & Pip .

Cake will present The Woozle & Pip Adventures (working title) to potential broadcast co-production partners at MIPCOM. The 2D comedy adventure series is aimed at an upper pre-school audience with 52 x 11 minute episodes planned.

Cake CEO and creative director Tom van Waveren said, “With Woozle & Pip going from strength to strength and evolving as a brand, it felt like the right time to develop an animation series for the international market, which reflects the IP as it is today. That has meant a new approach and an updated look with the ambition of taking Woozle & Pip into the world.”

The Woozle & Pip Adventures expands the original core cast who join best friends Woozle and Pip on their adventures. Cheeky Charlie the energetic puppy; curious Sophie; adventurous explorer mole and butterfly their little cheerleader explore the world around them, playing and stumbling on unexpected adventures, while learning from their mistakes. With themes of friendship and teamwork, together they discover there is a lot more fun to be had around every corner!

The Dreamchaser Company DinandWoesthoff said, “We have been dreaming about a Woozle & Pip series for an international audience for some time. Now, in close partnership with Cake and an inspiring team of creatives, we have had great fun developing the series and are incredibly proud of the result. We can’t wait to introduce Woozle & Pip and their positive message to children all around the world.”

The Woozle & Pip Adventures is a co-production between The Dreamchaser Company who own and control the Woozle & Pip IP and Cake, who distribute the original preschool series. Davey Moore (The Octonauts, Thomas & Friends) has been working with the team on the development bible and scripts, while Paris-based Caribaraare is leading the visual development.

A best-selling children’s book series by Dutch author Guusje Nederhorst, Woozle & Pip has become a leading preschool brand in Benelux and Germany after expanding into TV, music, toys, apps, a theatre show and a successful feature film.