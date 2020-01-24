BSNL and YuppTV come together to offer Triple Play Services in Rural India

OTT service, YuppTV has collaborated with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) to offer Triple Play Services in Rural India.

This partnership comes after BSNL announced new TV channels and OTT services with the complete roll out slated for 2020. The services will begin shortly in the South Zone, covering the Telangana circle and bringing broadband and triple play services to the village Veenavanka, Karimnagar District, Telangana.

At TEMA’s programme, BSNL rolled out Bharat AirFibre services at India Habitat Center, New Delhi. Last year, YuppTV and BSNL had signed a memorandum of understanding to offer bundled content to the subscribers of the telecom operator.

BSNL CFA director Vivek Banzal said, “Leveraging the potential of unlicensed radio spectrum and encouraging our partners to deliver good internet services in the rural homes has been a very high priority agenda with us and we are happy to announce that a very encouraging open policy has been framed for village level entrepreneurs to join hands with BSNL in delivering radio based broadband service in rural homes. We are committed to investing in improving service quality and service portfolio to improve customer satisfaction and revenues for the organisation”.

Producing over 10 years of streaming live and VOD content, mostly relying on the rich Indian local languages for a wide-ranging audience across the globe, YuppTV is an important name in video and technology services. BSNL has already started triple play services in tandem with YuppTV, providing voice, data and TV services in select circles.

YuppTV founder and CEO Uday Reddy added, “In tandem with BSNL, we have taken up a highly aspirational project, one that will play significant roles in the next phase of digitisation in India. While BSNL has enabled one’s access to high-speed internet in rural India, at YuppTV, we have taken up the task of offering the most diversified content to our key users that entertains and educates. We are excited for the nationwide rollout commencing with the South Zone and look forward to an affirmative response.”

After the successful VRS process, BSNL is doing everything possible to ensure delivery of a reliable telecom service in rural areas. With the announcement, BSNL’s core network maintained in-house and BSNL business partners like YuppTV that maintain last-mile to the customer, will have access to the right business model in delivering quality services to the customers. With the roll out of Bharat Fibre services to urban and rural homes, BSNL has experienced a very satisfying response and expects a better response in radio based technology adoption.