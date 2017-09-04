Bot VFX ropes in compositor extraordinaire Zameer Hussain as creative head

Bot VFX, a privately held visual effects services company based in the US with a production operation in Chennai, recently welcomed Zameer Hussain into the Bot family as its creative head and more informally, as its creative evangelist. He joins the Bot from MPC, where he most recently served as 2D supervisor.

Zameer, a well regarded mentor to many in the VFX community in India, has supervised and worked on countless franchise films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, X-Men: Apocalypse, Ant-Man and most recently, The Dark Tower.

Zameer brings both the creative depth that comes with personally delivering shots and nuanced leadership from managing ever-growing teams of artists on the perpetual march towards project deliveries and deadlines. “Zameer has a reputation of having a strong command of his craft and of being a selfless mentor to artists – regardless of where they work or come from. This combination is somewhat rare, and that’s why we were so eager to have him among our ranks,” says Bot founder and head Hitesh Shah.

Over the course of his 17 years in the industry, Zameer has honed his skills not only by the kinds of feature projects he has worked on, but also by the highly regarded international VFX studios he’s been affiliated with, including ILM, Iloura, Double Negative, and MPC.

“Bot VFX is considered one of the premiere VFX outsourcing vendors in India and abroad. Bot’s team is high calibre, dedicated and adept at managing the complexity of many simultaneous shows and clients. When I was asked to play a role in stepping up Bot’s game further, I knew it was no small feat, but I was up for the challenge,” Zameer shared.

Zameer’s leadership approach challenges the staid, old stereotype that creative supervision is a left-brain-dominated activity. His methodical dissection of problems and his bias towards structure and processes demonstrate that effective creative leadership is a Zen-like art of applying both halves of the mind in symphony.

“When we announced internally about Zameer joining us, we were delighted to find that many of our team members were as enthusiastic as we were because they either personally knew him or know someone else who does,” noted Bot business affairs head Deepak Bohra. “This reaffirmed our goal of bringing him on the team to help us drive further Bot‘s core vision and mission – the continued development of our artists and innovation in our pipeline.”