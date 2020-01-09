‘Boonie Bears’ awarded as animated property of 2019 at LIAA

Licensing International Asian Awards 2019 (LIAA) announces its winners with Chinese animation studio Fantawild securing the Entertainment Property of the Year- Animated honours for its franchise feature film Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past.

Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past is the sixth installment of the Boonie Bears franchise, and is popular in China. The film managed to draw $106 million at the box office over its Chinese New Year 2019 opening.

The property now has strategic partnerships in brand licensing involving online and offline innovation and collaboration with over 20 indudstries, 100 renowned brnads and 3,000 stock-keeping units.

The company was also nominated in three other categories: Asian Property of the Year (Boonie Bears), The Newcomer Award (Boonie Cubs) and Licensee of the Year – FMCG (Master Kong Boonie Bears Bottled Drinking Water).