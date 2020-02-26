Bombay HC asks TRAI to defer NTO 2.0 for a month

The Bombay High Court has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to look after instructions on deferment of the NTO (new tariff order) 2.0 similar to what they did in the 2017 regime before the Madras High Court.

According to reliable sources, TRAI has to submit a deferment plan at the next hearing scheduled tomorrow, 27 February. As per the sources, today’s hearing went on for more than two hours and TRAI will continue its argument tomorrow. At the beginning, broadcasters argued for the interim relief which was slightly opposed by TRAI.

One of the sources revealed, “The court asked why it can’t be deferred for a month more within which the court can complete the hearing. If this can’t be deferred for one month, then the court will decide on the interim relief tomorrow itself.”

At the beginning of 2020, TRAI modified certain provisions (described as impugned provisions) of the new price regime which was implemented last year, prescribing twin conditions on pricing.

Recently, TRAI asked broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs) to take necessary steps to ensure a smooth rollout of the amended new tariff order from 1 March. Both broadcasters and distribution platform operators (DPOs) had been directed to publish the required information on their website to provide consumers sufficient time to exercise their choice of channels and bouquets before the implementation.