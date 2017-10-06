BMC demolish Red Chillies VFX canteen in Goregaon

Red Chillies productions’ 2,000 square-feet canteen in Goregaon was demolished today by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an apparent case of illegal construction.

A senior civic official released a statement saying, “The demolition act was conducted on the fourth floor where a canteen was illegally constructed for the employees of Red Chillies production house which is situated in Maxx building in Goregaon west.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Kiran Acharekar supervised the demolition.

Red Chillies VFX however, claimed that it was only an operational canteen, with people using the area outside the canteen to eat food they got from home. “Red Chillies is a tenant and not the owner of the property mentioned. The part which the BMC has demolished are the energy saving solar panels which provide clean energy to the entire VFX building” said Red Chillies VFX in an official statement.

Red Chillies VFX also claimed to take up the matters to the BMC.