Blizzard to celebrate Overwatch’s first anniversary with brand new offerings

It has already been a year since Blizzard launched its character-based, multiplayer shooter, Overwatch.

The game has been one of the most prominent highlights throughout the community over the year. Replete with various events rewarding various in-game cosmetics and fresh map and hero releases, the game has been pretty active and kept the players hooked to it. Furthermore, a game like Overwatch does not necessarily have a back story. Overwatch, however, has been able to weave a rich and intricate lore through comics and animated shorts. The game title has also managed to reach 30 million player base within one year of its release.

Now as the game reaches close to its one year anniversary, the makers have some stuff lined up for the players with its anniversary event which will be running from 23 May through 12 June.

Firstly, as discussed earlier, three maps for the arena mode have been teased which look like extensions of already existing maps, Temple of Anubis, Eichenwalde and Dorado.

Here’s a sneak peek at three new ARENA MAPS coming soon to our Overwatch Anniversary celebration. The party begins May 23! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/umXbr0bq7k — Overwatch (@OverwatchEU) May 18, 2017

Other than that, the event is also set to bring new skins, some of which has been teased already. New voicelines and dance emotes are also on their way.

Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the new VOICE LINES coming soon to our #OverwatchAnniversary celebration. The party begins May 23! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/dMAgBGAZ5C — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 18, 2017

In a recent interview with Polygon, game director, Jeff Kaplan said that they might be looking to explore two of the game’s not-so-talked characters, Pharah and Symmetra, so we might be getting animated shorts or some sort of added lore for these two characters.

A lengthy stream for the event has also been planned which will be starting in Europe at 1 am PDT on 24 May and running through 11 am PDT.

We should expect some more reveals during the event, however even as speculations are flying; a new hero is highly unlikely. To celebrate the event, the game would also be free to play over all platforms from 26 to 29 May.